ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football continued preparations for UCF on Wednesday with a morning practice session on the Rose Bowl Practice fields instead of the normal Wednesday practice in Bobby Dodd Stadium due to the soccer match being held there this weekend. The Jackets practiced for a little over two hours and then a trio of seniors spoke to the media led by cornerback Zamari Walton.

Walton was cited by head coach Geoff Collins as one of the leaders of the team and Walton gave his team an impassioned speech earlier this week and the season not being over.

"My message was we are only 1-2 right now and obviously we want to do better, but it is still early and we have a lot of things ahead of us," Walton said of his message. "We haven't even really got into ACC play yet and we were playing good teams and there are so many things we can do better. I wanted to let the guys know if they got their heads down, if they are thinking any negative thoughts, let's be positive, and let's practice like Tuesdays are Saturdays. It is just a different vibe this week.

Walton said the team has amped up the intensity this week for practice.

"We have been treating practice like it is game day and we are making sure we are talking and running to the ball," he said. "Everything has been different and everybody has that energy. Nobody is feeling like they are being left behind."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL NOTES AND QUOTES FROM WEDNESDAY