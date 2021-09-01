Georgia Tech Football Notes and Quotes 9/1

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued their prep for Northern Illinois practicing in Bobby Dodd Stadium on a picturesque Wednesday morning in shells. After practice four Tech players spoke with the media about the season opener and several shared their thoughts on the upcoming season while quarterback Jeff Sims gave his thoughts on the Huskies defense he will face on Saturday night.

"(NIU is) a consistent defense, they stay true to their coverage and they look like a pretty solid team to me," Sims said. "We just got to go out there and execute against them. I'm making sure I'm comfortable with everything that they do so really it is just watching them over and over again to make sure I'm good with any stunt or blitz they'll bring or any defense they will be in. Really I'm focused on being better prepared than I was last year."

Sims said having a fully open stadium for fans to open adds some additional excitement to the season opener.

"'I'm definitely excited to go out there and battle with my bros and getting to show what we can do. So we've been working for it and now it is time to just go out there and play," Sims said.

