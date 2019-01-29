ATLANTA-- A 46-point second half sparked by an early surge from Cameron Johnson led North Carolina to a 77-54 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night. The Heels relied heavily on three-point shooting and knocked down 13 of 27 three-point attempts, an area where the Jackets have been especially dominant to this point in the season.

“I think they are really good and are playing at a really high level,” said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. “They just had that stretch there in the second half just like Coach Williams said where they looked like a national championship team.”



North Carolina came out firing in the second half making 9 of 11 shot attempts, four of which came from beyond the arc.



“Coach Williams told me after the game when I was shaking his hand ‘That was our best ten minutes we’ve played all year long. If we play like that, we will win the national championship.”



The duo of Cameron Johnson and Coby White combined for 41 points, 11 assists, and 6 rebounds.



The Jackets struggled offensively, shooting 35% from the field and 13% from three. Though they were able to find open looks, the basket seemed a little smaller on Tuesday night.



“We had some great looks, I mean great looks, but they just wouldn’t go down,” said Pastner. “When Carolina is shooting what they shot from three and we are shooting what we shot from three in every possession when we have some limitations scoring wise, it just makes it hard.”



Abdoulaye Gueye played particularly well for Georgia Tech, finishing with 14 points on 50% shooting and adding four rebounds. Despite his performance, he was not happy with himself or the effort displayed on Tuesday night.



“I think I have to finish better,” said Gueye following the game. “I was short, point blank, and I have to do better and step it up.”



UP NEXT



After two straight games against Duke and North Carolina, the Jackets schedule will not get easier as they will travel to face another ranked opponent in Florida State this Saturday.





