Georgia Tech Fall Camp Practice 12 in Photos
ATLANTA- As fall camp nears an end, JOL was at practice on Thursday to snap some pics of the action as the Jackets practiced in shells on the Georgia Tech campus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news