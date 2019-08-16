News More News
Georgia Tech Fall Camp Closes in the Benz

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins treated his seniors to a pre-season football game on Thursday night and the team to a practice in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to close out fall camp 2019.

The Jackets will have Saturday off then practice on Sunday to begin preparations for #1 Clemson with the normal schedule kicking in on Tuesday. Collins spoke to the media after the final practice of camp and had a lot to share about his thoughts on the team and how things will work after school starts Monday.

Coach Geoff Collins and Chief of Staff Vince Sinagra at the Benz on Friday (Georgia Tech Media Relations/@GTFootball)
{{ article.author_name }}