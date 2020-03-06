CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Michael Devoe had 20 points including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left as Georgia Tech rallied from nine points down in the final five minutes to defeat Clemson 65-62 on Friday night.

It was a satisfying end to the season for the Yellow Jackets (17-14, 11-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), who earlier this week announced it would not contest its NCAA ban from playing in the postseason this year.

Georgia Tech has won four straight — including both games against Clemson — and six of its last seven.

Although, that run looked in jeopardy when Clyde Trapp's two foul shots put the Tigers (15-15, 9-11) up 59-50 with 5:15 to play. But Clemson's inconsistent shooting this season — it entered ninth in ACC field goal percentage — struck again at the worst possible moment.

The Tigers made just one of their last 11 shots, including Tevin Mack's potential game-tying three with two seconds to go.

Georgia Tech's 11 conference wins are the most since the 1995-96 Yellow Jackets went 13-3 to finish first in the league regular season.

Jose Alvarado had two foul shots and a basket to start Georgia Tech's final run. James Banks III continued with a pair of free throws and Devoe scored four straight points to get his team within 62-60.

Banks tied the game with 1:37 left before Devoe got free for the go-ahead basket. Banks added a final foul shot before Mack's miss ended it.

Alvarado had 13 points while Banks had nine points, eight rebounds and all three of the Yellow Jackets blocked shots.

Mack had 19 points for Clemson, which finished just 4 of 16 on threes in the second half.

THE BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have to be pleased with the strides they've made with coach Josh Pastner under the cloud of the NCAA ban all season.

Clemson: It's impossible to make sense of the Tigers season. They've had landmark wins at North Carolina and against the top three ACC contenders in Florida State, Duke and Louisville. But they also lost twice to Virginia Tech and the Yellow Jackets.