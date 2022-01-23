Georgia Tech blowout Clayton State behind a three-point barrage

“It was a good game for all of us to get our confidence back as a team. We needed a win and we played the right way. It is a confidence booster (seeing the shots fall) and it was good seeing the other guys make shots too,” Coleman said. “We played the right way and we assisted on a lot of our field goals. As Coach (Pastner) says, ‘the open man is the go-to man.’”

Jordan Usher was the second-leading scorer with 16 points in 24 minutes while Jalon Moore had 13 points late in the second half off the bench and Deebo Coleman had 12 points on four-of-five shooting from three.

Eleven different Georgia Tech players scored in the game led by guard Michael Devoe with 20 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in the game plus two steals in just 27 minutes of work.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech hosted Clayton State in a makeup game on Sunday to replace a December non-conference game and the Jackets came in sputtering on offense at times and they unleashed a barrage of three-pointers against the Lakers for a 103-53 win. The Jackets hit 15 of their 24 three-point attempts in the game.

Tech head basketball coach Josh Pastner said he spent the lead up to the Clayton State game trying to focus his team so they could use this game as a springboard into a tough stretch of ACC games.

“Today for us, the last 48 hours, I was really on our guys impassionedly about playing so hard and focusing on what we can focus on. I understand we didn’t play Florida State or Miami, but we played the right way and we focused on the controllables and we played with rhythm and energy,” Pastner said. “I thought we had good enthusiasm and energy. We have been up and down with that and that has been a staple of our program. We are going to fight, scrap, kick and claw and play so dang hard. I was proud of that tonight.”

Jalon Moore impressed fans with his athleticism with a block and a steal and some fancy ball-handling on the break.

“After the first two shots, it was on. Coach (Pastner) told me to stay the course and I knew this was going to be a development year for me and I have to just be patient for my turn,” Moore said. “Coach Pastner and my teammates have been encouraging me to keep working and be ready for the opportunity.”

Pastner said he was impressed with both Devoe and Moore's performances.

"Mike Devoe had seven assists and six rebounds. I told Jalon Moore had you heard of the Microwave (Vinnie Johnson) from the Detroit Pistons. Jalon Moore is looking a lot better tonight and has spent a lot of time with coach (Julian) Swartz working,” Pastner said. “He is going to be good for us.”

Coleman said the whole team was pulling for Moore who has had to adjust to a minor role this year almost like a redshirt year.

“He is like my brother I was excited to see him do well,” Coleman said of Moore.

Miles Kelly has been playing well for Tech, but he had struggled with his three-point shot (5-30 this season going into the game) and he hit two of his three.

“It was very important and the last few weeks and months I’ve spent countless hours in the gym working on my shot and it was important to see those two threes fall tonight,” Kelly said. “I’m getting more and more comfortable on D every day whether it is zone or man. I’m working to get more comfortable with it.”

“The vibe was great and the energy from our teammates was just great tonight,” Moore said.

The Jackets had 47 rebounds in the game and 16 offensive boards while holding the Lakers to just 25 rebounds. Tech shot 55.7-percent for the game and hit 10 of 11 free throws.

Clayton State shot just 15.4-percent from three in the game and missed 12 free throws as well as helping Tech’s margin of victory. Tech gave up just 20 points in the paint in the game while scoring 48 points.

“We’ve been really good defensively since we have been here, but I thought last week we were not good from two-point, we’ve defended the three well, but that starts in transition defense and we have to build that wall in defense,” Pastner said.

The only lowlight in the game was the performance of Rodney Howard at center. Howard fouled out in just nine minutes of action with just three rebounds and no blocks. Saba Gigiberia and Jordan Meka lasted longer combining for 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals by Meka.

One unique thing on Sunday was Pastner holding up a red card while the Jackets were on defense. Pastner believes in getting 7 kills (three stops in a row) will win any game and he said he started alerting the defense they are close to getting a kill.

“I had the red card to get a stop to get two consecutive stops and we have to get to the third. The seven three stops in a row is the best chance for us to get a win,” Pastner said. “I want them to smell the blood in the water.”

Guard Tristan Maxwell did not play due a thumb injury and Bubba Parham remained sidelined with his knee injury. Walk-ons Jermontae Hill and Jehloni James did not play in the game because Pastner said they are redshirting this year. Coleman Boyd and Brayden Daniels both saw a minute-plus of work.

Tech played on the backend of a doubleheader in McCamish Pavilion following the women's basketball team's win over a ranked UNC team on Sunday. Pastner opened his presser with a shoutout to the people behind the scenes that made it happen.

“It is not easy to do a doubleheader so credit to John Tweedy and his staff for being able to turn it around. Coach Moore who heads up the band, I know it is not easy to have double-duty with the women’s game and our game. Coach Nestor who heads up the whole spirit squad gave us great energy, those three individuals deserve a lot of credit for the double-header and the energy they allowed us to have,” Pastner said. “Even the students that were there gave great energy.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia Tech led early 12-7 at the first media timeout in a sloppy start with three early turnovers and some missed open shots around the rim and from three. The first sub was Deebo Coleman followed by Deivon Smith a few minutes later. Tech went on a 12-2 run in the next four minutes to take a 19-9 lead at the second media timeout with 11:55 left in the half. Tech maintained the lead through the next media timeout 22-13 with 8:00 to go in the first half. The Jackets went on an 18-2 run to take a 37-15 lead with just over four minutes left in the half. Georgia Tech hit nine threes in the first half to lead 51-20 at the break led by Mike Devoe with 17 points. Devoe also had five rebounds and five assists. Tech had 14 assists on 20 made shots in the first half. Six different Tech players hit threes in the first half. Saba Gigiberia and Jalon Moore were the only scholarship players to not appear in the first half. On the opposite side Tech held Clayton State to just one three on 13 attempts and a woeful 32-percent from the field.

Tech extended the second-half lead to 40, but Rodney Howard managed to foul out with 16:00 left and the Jackets up 63-23. Jalon Moore got in just before Howard fouled out in just nine minutes of action. Saba Gigiberia made his debut after Moore as the last scholarship player to get in. At the next media timeout, Tech held an 80-42 lead with 7:53 to go. The Jackets extended the lead 97-51 with 2:28 left at the final media timeout. Jalon Moore made the most of his time with 9 points in 11 minutes off the bench during that stretch of the game.

UP NEXT

Tech plays #1 and #2 in the ACC in Miami and Florida State with the Noles up first on Wednesday at 9 pm tip and then a 12 pm game on Saturday against the Hurricanes.

“I really hope we can do it on Wednesday against Florida State and Saturday against Miami, we can’t focus on other people. We have to fly around on defense, playing with multiple effort plays and the ball will find the open guy and it will go through the hoop and we have to stay on that theme. We are first and second place in FSU and Miami, it doesn’t get easier. Sports is such a fine line,” Pastner said.

Pastner said despite the struggles, he still believes his team will finish the 2021-22 season strong and reverse the 1-6 league record.

“We have really good young men, good guys who treat people right and treat people with kindness. I can’t tell you how many compliments I get from flight crew or hotel crew,” Pastner said. “I’ve played a lot of guys this year, there are two things on that, I’ve played so many guys trying to figure out a rotation and not everyone knows their role. I have to be better about that. This is the most guys I’ve had on a team, we have 17 players part of that is due to covid, so when you have a lot of guys in basketball and only five can be on the court and only five-to-seven play. I need to tighten up the rotation and we need to figure that out as a staff. I thought today was a step in the right direction.”