JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech beats FSU and UCF for TE River Helms

"I saw the offense, how they feature the tight end, how the overall team is playing, and all that was a big help for me. UCF had been recruiting from the beginning, I was high on Florida State, but I know where my home is now, and it is Georgia Tech."

"I have seen all I needed to see with the team," said Helms. "How the team has played this season has helped them a lot. It definitely showed me a lot and it did play into my decision.

Not too long ago, the talented three-star was leaning towards Florida State and UCF , but after wins over Florida State and Louisville this season, and seeing the progress under Geoff Collins this season, Helms has committed to Georgia Tech .

Some say wins and losses don't matter when it comes to top recruits making their choices. Many times it may not, but with Lester (Ala.) West Limestone tight end

Helms has grown close to offensive line coach Brent Key and tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan. The future position coach was first to know about the decision mid week, then all found out over the weekend.

"I was talking with coach Wiesehan Wednesday and I told him I wanted to be part of Georgia Tech then. I told coach Key, coach Collins and all the coaches on Saturday. Coach Wiesehan even called my mom about it after that. It was really exciting."

Due to the pandemic, Helms was never able to check out the Flats in person. He had numerous zoom calls with the coaches, he took a virtual visit, and he knows it is the right school for him.

"Georgia Tech is the right fit for me," said Helms. "I fit in with the coaches, I fit in with the offense, and I love everything I have seen with the school. I have seen the weight room, I have seen the dorms, I have seen the campus, and I love it all.

"I have talked to every coach on the staff, I have talked to the strength coach, and Georgia Tech is it for me. It has everything I want."

Like every recruit, Helms had a great time at the beginning of his recruitment, and he appreciated every offer, but over the last month, things got real, and it has been stressful for him. Now that his mind is made up, that stress has gone away and Helms is feeling good.

"I am so excited about my commitment to Georgia Tech," said Helms. "The team has fun when they play, it is a brotherhood there and I can't wait to get there. I see coach Collins doing great things and it is a great fit for me.

"The coaches have explained how they want to use me, I have seen it all, and Georgia Tech is where my home will be."