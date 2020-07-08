Dallan Coleman talks Georgia Tech, updates his busy recruitment
Georgia Tech was one of the first programs to offer Dallan “Deebo” Coleman a scholarship and almost two years later the Yellow Jackets are squarely in the mix with the 2021 wing.
The No. 45 ranked prospect in the Rivals150, and No. 12 ranked shooting guard in the country, led his West Nassau (Callahan, FL) High School team in points (25.8), rebounding (8.1) and steals (3.9) per game this season and was second in assists (3.5) while connecting on 48 percent of his shot attempts.
Holding 15 offers, but not planning to trim his list until the end of the summer, Coleman told JacketsOnline.com that “Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tulsa, Wake Forest and Memphis” are the schools staying in contact with him the most. Coleman has officially visited Wake Forest and has unofficially visited Georgia Tech “multiple times,” Florida, Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and Memphis.
We asked Coleman if he was ‘Zoomed out’ from all of the virtual visits he has taken during the dead period that has been in effect since March 13.
“No, that’s not the case, even though those virtual visits get kind of worn out after a while,” Coleman said. “I always tell the coaches, like, I wish I could actually be on campus instead of seeing it through the computer.”
