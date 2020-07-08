Georgia Tech was one of the first programs to offer Dallan “Deebo” Coleman a scholarship and almost two years later the Yellow Jackets are squarely in the mix with the 2021 wing.

The No. 45 ranked prospect in the Rivals150, and No. 12 ranked shooting guard in the country, led his West Nassau (Callahan, FL) High School team in points (25.8), rebounding (8.1) and steals (3.9) per game this season and was second in assists (3.5) while connecting on 48 percent of his shot attempts.