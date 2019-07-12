One of the biggest gripes from Georgia Tech fans in recent years was the lack of emphasis the school put on recruiting elite talent from the Atlanta area. Well, that has all changed now under new head coach Geoff Collins, who has put an emphasis and keeping talent from the city close to home. Those efforts have included earlier offers, as well as an extensive push on social media to brand the school as Atlanta's team. One of the players now on the school's radar is Class of 2022 defensive back Marquis Killebrew, an elite talent who is headed into his sophomore season. The Jackets hosted Killebrew for a camp last month, where an impressive performance turned into a scholarship offer. Rivals.com caught up with Killebrew to talk about the offer and how the Jackets might factor into his recruitment down the road.

"I've picked up quite a few offers over the last couple of months. It's been a blessing. The last offer I got after a camp was at Georgia Tech in June."

Georgia Tech camp experience: "The camp went well. We were doing a lot of drills with Coach Collins and I got learn directly from the guy who will be running the program. He was really hands-on. I know it would be really good for me as a player if I was coached by him because he really knows what he's doing when it comes to defensive backs."

New coaches: "When I first went to Georgia Tech I was really surprised. I didn't expect the coaches to be like that and have the type of energy they have. They are really changing things around there. I think that by the time it's time for me to sign and go to college they will have things turned around and be competing in the ACC every year. They're going to keep getting guys from Atlanta and keeping guys close to home and that will only help them win games."

July visits: "I might be going to Texas A&M around the end of the month. Maybe go to Texas and LSU while I'm down there, too."