Georgia DB Jaden Slocum taking things slow
Some thought the recruiting process would slow down some with the NCAA putting the clamps down on visits, spring practices and things of that nature the last few weeks, but that hasn't really been ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news