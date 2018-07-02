"It was hard — very hard," said Huff. "It was not easy, but I called coach Mark Dantonio and let him know I was decommitting Thursday. To let him know of my decision was very tough. It was not an easy call to make."

He felt good about his decision the first few months, but late in the spring, he was doing a lot of thinking as schools continued to stop by during the evaluation period to recruit him. He thought long and hard about it, but Huff decided to re-open his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound athlete out of Madison (Ga.) Morgan County had visited East Lansing a few times, he liked the feel of the atmosphere and he committed to the Spartans midway through his junior year.

It was a call that had to be made though.

Huff was not feeling as strong about his decision as he once was. His heart was not completely set on the Spartans anymore.

Georgia Tech offered early and they have re-entered the picture. Louisville got him on campus for an official visit. Tennessee had him on campus twice within a week too.

It is clear that Michigan State did nothing wrong with Huff. He just had a change of heart.

"The Michigan State coaches are some of the best people in the country. I was real close with coach Bollman and the communication with them was great.

"Nothing really changed on their end. It was me just thinking a lot with a lot going through my mind and I just needed to re-open my recruitment to be fair to everyone."

The only school Huff has visited more than Michigan State is Georgia Tech. Coach Mike Sewak has done a nice job here.

"They are close to home, so I like the location, the city and I really like the education Georgia Tech offers," said Huff.

At the end of May, Huff visited Louisville for the first time. The Cardinals had been down to his high school during the evaluation period and that first visit impressed.

"I thought I was going to be in the country up there, but Louisville is like a mini Atlanta. I liked the atmosphere, the city was great and I love all the construction they are doing on the football facilities. I really had a good time up there."

His last two visits have been to Tennessee. Huff knew Kevin Sherrer from his time at Georgia, so the two were in contact and then Huff went to camp June 12. He earned an offer that day.

Seven days later, he was back in Knoxville.

"As soon as me and coach Sherrer started our contact, we have been talking a lot since. When I got there the first time and saw everything Tennessee was about, I knew I liked it.

"I will be going back for their bar-b-que July 28, so I am looking forward to that. I like the coaches and environment there."

Huff is now an open recruit not tied to a school, but he does not plan to keep it that way for long. He has been through this process once and he does not want to stay uncommitted for a long period of time.

"This recruiting process is rough," said Huff. "I just don't want to go through it for too long. I want to make a decision. I am not when, but likely early in the season.

"I am really open and I am not going to rush it, but I know I like the three schools I have visited this summer and I may visit North Carolina too, so I am not going to wait too long."



