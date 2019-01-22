Georgia Tech is looking to break a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night against Notre Dame. The Jackets are coming off of a tough loss to Louisville is a game where they were missing three of their best scorers. Since Notre Dame joined the ACC, the two teams have split their season series in four of five seasons. Georgia Tech has a 10-8 lead all-time against the Irish. Tonight, Georgia Tech will look to take advantage of Notre Dame's 0-3 road record, build on their 4-1 overall home record against Notre Dame, and get back to .500 in ACC play.

"We've got to be ready to go," said Coach Josh Pastner. "They (Notre Dame) can shoot the ball, they're young and have lost some guys but they can shoot the ball. (TJ) Gibbs is good, (John) Mooney is an all-ACC type of guy right now. He is playing like Luke Maye was last year."

Junior guard TJ Gibbs leads the Irish in points (14.1) and assists (4) per game, while John Mooney leads in rebounds with 10.7 per game.

Though Georgia Tech is older and more experienced than they were last season, missing the trio of Jose Alvarado, Abdoulaye Gueye and Brandon Alston has proven to be damaging as it would be for any team. Coach Pastner considers the players to be day-to-day. Ben Lammers played hurt for a portion of ACC play during the 2017-2018 season, and Pastner wants to make sure he does not allow any of his players to do that again this season. Because of that, it would not be surprising to see them sit out for at least one more game.

The keys for a Jackets win will be to score a lot of points in transition while maintaining their top-ranked defensive presence. Because they could potentially be without Jose Alvarado and Brandon Alston again, there is not a lot of experience bringing the ball up court outside of Michael Devoe. If the Jackets can keep the Irish on their heels and get behind them in transition, they will have a much better chance of picking up their third ACC win of the season.

THE LATEST ON ALL THINGS GEORGIA TECH:

Junior Day Updates: https://georgiatech.rivals.com/news/mlk-day-jr-day-headquarters-live-updates-from-a-busy-day-in-atl

Akelo Stone surprised by GT offer: https://georgiatech.rivals.com/news/georgia-tech-surprised-stone-with-offer-during-monday-s-visit-1

Playing in Atlanta would be "beautiful for 2020 guard: https://georgiatech.rivals.com/news/playing-in-atlanta-would-be-beautiful-for-2020-point-guard-sion-james