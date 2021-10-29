Game Preview: The Battle of the Techs renews on the Flats

After skipping the 2020 season, the "Battle of the Techs" returns as Virginia Tech travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. After years of battling for Coastal supremacy, this matchup is a battle for bowl eligibility and in the case of Justin Fuente a chance to save his job in the eyes of Hokie fans.

Virginia Tech (3-4, 1-2) at Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-3)

Date and Time: Saturday, 12 p.m.

TV: ACC RSN (Bally Sports Southeast), Bally Sports App (In-Market) or ESPN App (Out-of-Market), Ballysports.com (In-Market) or WatchESPN.com (Out-of-Market)

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan FM/Sirius 137/XM 194

Last Week: Georgia Tech lost 48-40 at Virginia, Virginia Tech lost 41-36 to Syracuse at home

Series History: Virginia Tech leads 10-7

Last Meeting: Virginia Tech won 45-0 at Georgia Tech on Nov. 16, 2019

Stat Comparison: Points per game (Georgia Tech 30.1, Virginia Tech 23.7), Points allowed per game (Georgia Tech 28.9, Virginia Tech 23.1), Total offense (Georgia Tech 425 yards per game, Virginia Tech 328.6 yards per game), Total defense (Georgia Tech 418.6 yards per game, Virginia Tech 381.3 yards per game)

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Fr.), Malachi Carter (WR, Jr.), Devin Cochran (LT, RS-Sr.)

VIRGINIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Braxton Burmeister (QB, R-Jr.), Tre Turner (WR, Jr.), Lecitus Smith (LG, RS-Jr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Keion White (DE, Jr.), Quez Jackson (LB, Jr.), Zamari Walton (CB, RS-Soph.)

VIRGINIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Dax Hollifield (LB, Jr.), Amare Barno (DE, RS-Jr.), Jermaine Waller (CB, Jr.)

Game Preview Analysis: Georgia Tech had hopes of getting bowl eligible coming into the third season under Geoff Collins so if that is to happen, it’s now or never. The Jackets are running out of opportunities to get to that requisite sixth win

On paper, this Saturday when they host a reeling Virginia Tech team at Bobby Dodd Stadium is a great opportunity to get one win closer to bowl eligibility. But with the inconsistency of Georgia Tech in all phases, you never really know what to expect. It’s time for the Jackets to put it all together in a game for once, and there is no better time than this Saturday on Homecoming against the Hokies.

The Georgia Tech defense has been less than stellar (putting it mildly) in the last three games, but this should be an opportunity for them to get right against a Hokies’ offense that is near the bottom of the conference in almost every offensive category. The secondary needs to show a lot of improvement after some very subpar play the last few games, including the loss at Virginia last Saturday where they looked lost from start to finish. One of the few bright spots for Virginia Tech’s offense this season is their well-balanced receiving corps so Tech will be tested on the back end again.

Georgia Tech’s offense has shown that they have plenty of ability to make big plays as well as put together impressive scoring marches, but the knack for untimely turnover and costly penalties has also popped up at very bad times. Virginia Tech’s defense is in the middle of the pack statistically in the ACC as they have been solid against the pass but not so great against the run. The Tech offensive line and run multi-talented running back room should be licking their chops for this opportunity to control the game.

There have been some ups and some downs not just this season, but during Collins’ tenure as a whole so far. This one seems to be trending like one of the ups. Jackets send the fans home happy on Homecoming.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 38-28.