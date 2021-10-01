Game Preview: Tech looks to stop skid against Pitt

Thanks to the weird 2020 season, Georgia Tech and Pitt are playing in Atlanta for the third straight year and the Jackets dropped two heartbreakers to the Panthers in Geoff Collins' first two games against Pat Narduzzi's squad. Last year was the season-ender and saw starting quarterback Jeff Sims get knocked out of the game late. Will it be different this time?

Game Preview Analysis: Last week was what Georgia Tech fans have been waiting for…a signature win for Geoff Collins…something that shows that there is a lot to still be excited about under the third-year head coach after some tough times in the last few seasons. Now, it’s all about what the Jackets do next.

All the great feelings and momentum built by the huge victory over North Carolina last week are much-needed for a fan base that has been as beaten down as the Yellow Jackets’ faithful, but it can’t just be a one-off performance. Tech has to back it up with a solid effort once again this week when they welcome pesky Pittsburgh to The Flats.

Pat Narduzzi has become a bit of a irritator to Georgia Tech, mostly based on what his team has done to the Jackets in recent years. He has a good, experienced team back again in 2021 so he will look to continue the recent trend of success for the Panthers in Atlanta.

Pitt has one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country, an experienced offensive line in front of him and several playmakers at the skill positions, including Jordan Addison, who has made his share of big plays in the last couple years.

Georgia Tech’s defense has played lights out in the last couple weeks, including an eight-sack, double-digit tackles-for-loss performance against the Tar Heels. They can’t let up one bit this week. Pressure is a must against the passing game and Pickett.

Georgia Tech’s offense broke out of its big-play slump last week as well as Jeff Sims returned to spur the group to an impressive point and yard total. His ability to run the read option and hurt secondaries with his solid arm is a game-changer, and it definitely takes a little pressure off the Jackets’ running backs to have to make the majority of the plays in the rushing game. It also helps that Tech’s offensive line had their best game last week. That also needs to continue this week as the group up front faces a Pittsburgh defense that has recorded 20 sacks to this point in the season, with 12 different players pitching in to the total.

It’s a typical letdown spot for Georgia Tech, coming off a big win and kicking off a conference game at noon on Saturday. But this isn’t the Tech of old that tends to have those kinds of letdowns. Last week’s game was the start of something, in my opinion. And it’s going to keep on keeping on this week.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 30-21.