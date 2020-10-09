JacketsOnline - Game Preview: Tech aims to end the skid against Louisville

Game Preview: Tech aims to end the skid against Louisville
Georgia Tech aims to end a two-game losing skid on Friday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium as Louisville comes to town also aiming to snap their two-game losing streak. Both teams also are in the second season under new head coaches and are trying to make fundamental changes in the way each program was built previously. It should make for interesting viewing.
Louisville (1-2, 0-2 in ACC) at Georgia Tech (1-2, 1-1 ACC)
Date and Time: Friday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN, WatchESPN
Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan/Sirius 137/ XM 193
Last Game: Georgia Tech lost 37-20 at Syracuse on Sept. 26 (idle last week); Louisville lost 23-20 at Pittsburgh on Sept. 26 (idle last week)
Series History: Georgia Tech leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 66-31 at Louisville on Oct. 5, 2018
Stat Comparison: Points per game (Georgia Tech 19, Louisville 29.8), Points allowed per game (Georgia Tech 33, Louisville 30.3), Total offense (Georgia Tech 454 yards per game, Louisville 408.7), Total defense (Georgia Tech 441.3 yards per game, Louisville 369.7 yards per game)
GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jeff Sims (QB, Fr.), Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Fr.), Ryan Johnson (RS-Sr., RG)
LOUISVILLE Key Offensive Players: Malik Cunningham (QB, RS-Jr.), Tutu Atwell (WR, Jr.), Cole Bentley (C, Sr.)
GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Quez Jackson (LB, Jr.), Jordan Domineck (DE, RS-Soph.), Tre Swilling (CB, RS-Jr.) *expected to make season debut on Friday after missing time with injury
LOUISVILLE Key Defensive Players: Dorian Etheridge (LB, Sr.), CJ Avery (LB, Sr.), Kei’Trel Clark (CB, Soph.)
Game Preview Analysis: This is a big matchup between these two ACC foes for several reasons. The first is both are trying to get back on track after a win in the opening week of the season followed by two disappointing losses. Another reason is each team is trying to stay away from the bottom of the conference standings as they look to show improvement and continued progress in Year 2 under both head coaches (Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins and Louisville’s Scott Satterfield). A national television audience on ESPN is another important aspect of Friday’s matchup with both programs looking to gain good exposure that could pay off both short-term and long-term. With the matchup happening in downtown Atlanta a win would definitely be something both programs could point to in recruiting battles as both the Jackets and Cardinals are looking to maintain and even strengthen their pipeline within the city and the metro-Atlanta area.
As far as on the field on Friday, both offenses have shown the ability to put up big yard totals early in the season but also have displayed clear vulnerabilities. For Georgia Tech, turnovers have been a huge problem in the first three games with eight interceptions and four fumbles lost. The Jackets have moved the ball well, but turnovers and lack of execution in the red zone have not allowed them to put necessary points on the board in crucial spots. For Louisville, quarterback Malik Cunningham has shown the ability to have impressive stats through the air, but he has also been bitten by the turnover bug with five interceptions through three games. The offensive line hasn’t helped him out either as they have allowed 11 sacks total, including seven in their last matchup against Pittsburgh. That will be one the key factors in Friday’s game is Georgia Tech’s pass rush against Louisville’s offensive line. If the Jackets can speed up Cunningham with pressure, that will lead to improved play from Tech’s secondary, which could see a big piece return this week in cornerback Tre Swilling, who is expected to return from injury. The Jackets’ defensive backs have not had banner days in the last two games against UCF and Syracuse, being torched for explosive plays several times.
Georgia Tech’s offense will look to continue displaying their well-rounded running game that should take some of the pressure off freshman QB Jeff Sims. Some short, quick throws is also something to look out for as Tech OC Dave Patenaude needs to get the ball out of Sims' hands faster. Tech’s offensive line needs to play better as well as they have struggled in pass protection after a good effort in the opener at Florida State. Louisville’s defensive line and linebackers pose a challenge in that area as they have tallied seven sacks themselves early in the season.
It should be a fun matchup under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium with both teams very hungry to get back on the winning side after a couple of tough weeks. This will be a measuring stick type game as each second-year coach wants to show that his program is further along and has more to offer than the opposing one. Don’t be surprised if this one is a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. A turnover late could prove to be the difference, and the Jackets seem due to win the turnover battle after two straight games with a lot of bad luck in that category.
Alex's Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 30-28.