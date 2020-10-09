JacketsOnline - Game Preview: Tech aims to end the skid against Louisville

Georgia Tech aims to end a two-game losing skid on Friday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium as Louisville comes to town also aiming to snap their two-game losing streak. Both teams also are in the second season under new head coaches and are trying to make fundamental changes in the way each program was built previously. It should make for interesting viewing.

Louisville (1-2, 0-2 in ACC) at Georgia Tech (1-2, 1-1 ACC) Date and Time: Friday, 7 p.m. TV: ESPN, WatchESPN Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan/Sirius 137/ XM 193 Last Game: Georgia Tech lost 37-20 at Syracuse on Sept. 26 (idle last week); Louisville lost 23-20 at Pittsburgh on Sept. 26 (idle last week) Series History: Georgia Tech leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 66-31 at Louisville on Oct. 5, 2018 Stat Comparison: Points per game (Georgia Tech 19, Louisville 29.8), Points allowed per game (Georgia Tech 33, Louisville 30.3), Total offense (Georgia Tech 454 yards per game, Louisville 408.7), Total defense (Georgia Tech 441.3 yards per game, Louisville 369.7 yards per game) GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jeff Sims (QB, Fr.), Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Fr.), Ryan Johnson (RS-Sr., RG) LOUISVILLE Key Offensive Players: Malik Cunningham (QB, RS-Jr.), Tutu Atwell (WR, Jr.), Cole Bentley (C, Sr.) GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Quez Jackson (LB, Jr.), Jordan Domineck (DE, RS-Soph.), Tre Swilling (CB, RS-Jr.) *expected to make season debut on Friday after missing time with injury LOUISVILLE Key Defensive Players: Dorian Etheridge (LB, Sr.), CJ Avery (LB, Sr.), Kei’Trel Clark (CB, Soph.)



Protecting Jeff Sims will be a key for a Tech win (Don Juan Moore/ACC Media Services)

Game Preview Analysis: This is a big matchup between these two ACC foes for several reasons. The first is both are trying to get back on track after a win in the opening week of the season followed by two disappointing losses. Another reason is each team is trying to stay away from the bottom of the conference standings as they look to show improvement and continued progress in Year 2 under both head coaches (Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins and Louisville’s Scott Satterfield). A national television audience on ESPN is another important aspect of Friday’s matchup with both programs looking to gain good exposure that could pay off both short-term and long-term. With the matchup happening in downtown Atlanta a win would definitely be something both programs could point to in recruiting battles as both the Jackets and Cardinals are looking to maintain and even strengthen their pipeline within the city and the metro-Atlanta area. As far as on the field on Friday, both offenses have shown the ability to put up big yard totals early in the season but also have displayed clear vulnerabilities. For Georgia Tech, turnovers have been a huge problem in the first three games with eight interceptions and four fumbles lost. The Jackets have moved the ball well, but turnovers and lack of execution in the red zone have not allowed them to put necessary points on the board in crucial spots. For Louisville, quarterback Malik Cunningham has shown the ability to have impressive stats through the air, but he has also been bitten by the turnover bug with five interceptions through three games. The offensive line hasn’t helped him out either as they have allowed 11 sacks total, including seven in their last matchup against Pittsburgh. That will be one the key factors in Friday’s game is Georgia Tech’s pass rush against Louisville’s offensive line. If the Jackets can speed up Cunningham with pressure, that will lead to improved play from Tech’s secondary, which could see a big piece return this week in cornerback Tre Swilling, who is expected to return from injury. The Jackets’ defensive backs have not had banner days in the last two games against UCF and Syracuse, being torched for explosive plays several times.