Georgia Tech hosts a top 20 Ole Miss squad on Saturday marking the second time in just three games the Jackets have faced a top 20 team out of the gate for the 2022 season.

Ole Miss (2-0) at Georgia Tech (1-1)

Bobby Dodd Stadium

Date and Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN Mobile App, WatchESPN.com

Radio: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM/SiriusXM 121 or 194

Last Week: Georgia Tech won 35-17 at home vs. Western Carolina; Ole Miss won 59-3 at home vs. Central Arkansas

Series History: Series tied 2-2

Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 25-17 in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, 2013

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jeff Sims (QB, Soph.), Dontae Smith (RB, RS-Jr.), Jordan Williams (RT, Soph.)

OLE MISS Key Offensive Players: Jaxson Dart (QB, Soph.), Zach Evans (RB, Jr.), Michael Trigg (TE, Soph.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Keion White (DL, RS-Sr.), Charlie Thomas (LB, Sr.), Myles Sims (CB, RS-Jr.)

OLE MISS Key Defensive Players: Tysheem Johnson (S, Soph.), Khari Coleman (LB, Jr.), Troy Brown (LB, Sr.)

Game Preview Analysis: The daunting September schedule that stared Georgia Tech and the Jackets’ fan base in the face going into the season rolls on with a tough test against Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium as Lane Kiffin’s bunch comes into town with a top-25 ranking and a ton of potential.

The Rebels have yet to truly be tested, facing the likes of Troy and Central Arkansas in the first two weeks of the season so this will be the measuring stick of how good they truly are as some have labeled them as a dark horse in the SEC West.

Georgia Tech, on the other hand, comes into the contest at 1-1 which many expected, but after a rather uninspiring second half in the win over Western Carolina, the criticism of head coach Geoff Collins and the warmth of his seat are both at the forefront. This could be a chance for Collins to prove that things are different this year or it could be another day where his frequent questionable decisions will be amplified to the masses.

Georgia Tech’s defense has shown flashes of being improved overall but are still dealing with head-scratching breakdowns from time to time, including some tough looks on the film in the first half against Western Carolina. They need to be disciplined on Saturday against the Rebels because whether Kiffin is still deciding on which quarterback he’s going to go with or not between Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer, the Jackets’ defensive unit, especially the defensive backfield will be tested because Ole Miss is certainly going to try to stretch the field in the passing game both vertically and horizontally. It is imperative for the front seven to provide a steady pass rush or either of the Ole Miss QBs could put up big numbers in Kiffin’s system if he senses any weakness in the Jackets’ pass coverage.

As far as the Tech offense is concerned, Jeff Sims needs to be more consistent. Missed reads and chances to burn a somewhat susceptible Ole Miss defense in the passing game cannot happen because Tech must put up points to win this one. It’s not going to be a knockdown, drag-out defensive battle, if you catch my drift. There will be points scored. A consistent running attack would be an added bonus for the Jackets, but Sims’ success or failure in the passing game will tell the tale in this one.

This has the makings of a game Tech will get up for and play inspired football, which has happened a few times in Collins’ tenure. Call me crazy, but I think the Jackets make enough plays to pull off a stunner.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 34-30.