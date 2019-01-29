Georgia Tech will host the ninth-ranked North Carolina Tarheels on Tuesday night. The Jackets are coming off of a near-upset performance against the Duke Blue Devils and the Tarheels are trying to build on a three-game win streak that began after their only ACC loss to Louisville on January 12th. A win for the Jackets would extend Josh Pastner's home ACC record to 15-8 and 6-4 against top 25 ACC foes.



"Obviously they (North Carolina) are very, very good," said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. "They are good enough to play in the final four or win the national championship this year, so we will have to be really really good ourselves. As always, we will need to play good defense, limit our turnovers, and play extremely well if we want to beat North Carolina."

North Carolina has many players to keep an eye on. Freshman guard Coby White has been a huge playmaker for the Heels so far and is coming off a 27 point, 7 rebound, and 6 assist game against Virginia Tech. Aside from White, Georgia Tech fans may be familiar with another Tarheel player in freshman forward Nassir Little. Little was recruited hard by Pastner before signing with North Carolina and has proven to be a big-time player by averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. Also, you can't forget about senior forward Luke Maye, who was nominated for multiple preseason awards including ACC player of the year. Simply put, the Heels have playmakers all over the floor, so the Jackets will need to continue playing dominant defense.

Georgia Tech has shown consistent improvement throughout the conference season so far and will be looking to continue that trend on Tuesday night. Despite playing three of the nation's top 10 teams in offensive efficiency (KenPom.com), the Jackets are consistently holding opponents to season-low averages in multiple offensive categories and are even performing at a higher level offensively than it may seem. Tech is shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from behind the arc, good for 2nd and 9th in the ACC.

The keys for a Georgia Tech win will be to limit turnovers and be aggressive towards anything that comes off the rim. Historically, the Tarheels have given not only Tech but all of their opponents fits with their offensive rebounding, so the Jackets will need to control that as much as possible.

"They're one of the best at it," said Pastner. "It's every game, that is who they are."

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Mccamish Pavilion and will be aired on Fox Sports South.