Georgia Tech is looking to bounce back from a tough road loss at Clemson on Saturday. In order to do so, they'll have to top one of the ACC's hottest teams in the Louisville Cardinals. In the past, Louisville has given the Jackets fits, beating them seven times in a row dating back to 1997, so Georgia Tech will be looking to end that streak on Saturday. They will face a large challenge, though, as some unfortunate circumstances have left the Jackets shorthanded.

"AD is out for tomorrow, Jose is out for tomorrow, and Brandon won't be ready to go tomorrow," said Josh Pastner to the media on Friday.

Jose Alvarado leads the team in scoring and assists, Brandon Alston has been a valuable sixth man, and Abdoulaye Gueye was beginning to hit his stride before falling to injury. While it is likely that the Jackets will have Alvarado and possibly Alston back relatively soon, the status of Gueye is unknown.

"I don't know, he could be out for the rest of the season," said Pastner. "It's unfortunate because he has really turned the corner. We have to prepare that he won't be back this year, but I hope he is. I hope he's back as soon as Tuesday, but there is a possibility that he doesn't come back for the rest of the year."

Still, the Jackets will lace them up and look to defend their home court on Saturday, where they have done a great job under coach Pastner. Georgia Tech is 13-7 at home against ACC teams under Pastner, and 5-4 against top-25 conference opponents. In order to build upon that record, Pastner says the team will have to play near perfect.

"It's not going to be easy, but I do know our guys will play hard. They will compete and play at a high level of competitive excellence with great competitive fire and great competitive spirit. Then, we will just have to trust that we can control the controllables and that is through defense, effort, and energy."

The Cardinals come in having won six of their last eight games, including three ACC matchups against Miami, North Carolina, and Boston College. Jordan Nwora has led the way for Louisville, scoring a career-high 32 points and 10 rebounds in their game against Boston College and averaging 18 and 8 per game. It's the frontcourt where the Cards can really hurt you, as Nwora and Dwayne Sutton have been dominating opponents in ACC play.

"Louisville is a very good basketball team," said Pastner. "They're very good offensively and very well coached. I think Chris Mack did an unbelievable job at Xavier and has obviously had a great first year."

The key for a Jackets win will be to play their best game of the season defensively. With so many players out, Tech will have to really tone down Louisville's high-powered offense in order to keep this one close. Aside from that, it is important that the Jackets avoid slow starts, as it will be hard to dig themselves out of deep holes while missing so much scoring.

The game tips off at 4:00 pm at McCamish Pavilion in front of a sold-out crowd and will be televised on ACC Network.

