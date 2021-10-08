Game Preview: Jackets head to Duke in search of a win

Georgia Tech heads to Durham to face Duke after a disappointing game against Pitt last week in Atlanta that saw the Jackets fall to 1-2 in ACC play and 1-1 in the ACC Coastal. If the Jackets want to be contenders or even bowl eligible Saturday's game is very important for Geoff Collins' team.

Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-2) at Duke (3-2, 0-1)

Date and Time: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

TV: ACC RSN (Bally Sports South in Atlanta), Bally Sports App (In-Market) or ESPN App (Out-of-Market, Bally Sports.com (In-Market) or WatchESPN.com (Out-of-Market)

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM/Sirius 13/XM 193

Last Week: Georgia Tech lost to Pittsburgh 52-21 at home, Duke lost at North Carolina 38-7

Series History: Georgia Tech leads 52-35-1

Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 56-33 at Georgia Tech on Nov. 28, 2020

Stat Comparison: Points per game (Georgia Tech 28.0, Duke 32.4), Points allowed per game (Georgia Tech 25.4, Duke 28.4), Total offense (Georgia Tech 393 yards per game, Duke 497.2 yards per game), Total defense (Georgia Tech 361 yards per game, Duke 429 yards per game)

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Fr.), Malachi Carter (WR, Jr.), Devin Cochran (LT, RS-Sr.)

DUKE Key Offensive Players: Mataeo Durant (RB, SR.), Gunnar Holmberg (QB, Gr-Sr.), Jack Wohlabaugh (C, RS-Sr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Keion White (DL, Jr.), Ayinde Eley (LB, RS-Jr.), Tariq Carpenter (DB, Sr.)

DUKE Key Defensive Players: Shaka Heyward (LB, RS-Jr.), DeWayne Carter (DT, RS-Soph.), Lummie Young IV (S, RS-Sr.)

Game Preview Analysis: It’s hard to predict a team that is so unpredictable. That is the case for Georgia Tech, and they showed that once again last week when they followed up an incredible performance against North Carolina with a dud of an effort against Pittsburgh. That’s the next step for the Jackets under Geoff Collins.

They have a chance to get back on track this week when they travel to Duke for an ACC road contest that Tech is favored in. It’s hard to say it’s a must-win, but if Collins and company want to get close to bowl eligibility in 2021, this is simply one where they need to take care of business.

Duke isn’t a pushover, especially on the offensive side of the ball as All-ACC preseason pick Mataeo Durant is a playmaker at running back. Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg can air it out as well, and the Blue Devils’ offensive line is plenty experienced.

Georgia Tech’s defense had a very underwhelming performance last week against Pittsburgh so they should be very motivated to get back on the field and make up for it. They need to get back to flying around and getting into the backfield like they did against North Carolina, rather than allowing quarterbacks to stand in the pocket for days to find receivers downfield or give running backs plenty of room to make cuts and find holes.

On the offensive side, the Jackets should once again have a chance to make some big plays and put up some big totals, but they simply need to clean up the execution and get rid of costly, touchdown or big-yardage nullifying penalties. Tech’s offensive line should be healthier after missing a few bodies last week, and that’s good news because Duke features some pretty good players in the front seven.

The Jackets’ offense has been very good at times not only this season, but also last season, when they could get out of their own way. Self-inflicted wounds have killed them. That has to change.

This is a very good chance for Tech to have a complete performance and get back on track toward aiming for bowl eligibility. But you never know what you’re going to get from the Jackets. Like it was state before, it’s hard to predict the unpredictable.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 45-24.