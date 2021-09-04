Game Preview: GT hosts NIU in 2021 opener

The time for talk is over and Georgia Tech fans want to see what the 2021 Yellow Jacket football program looks like on the field. Tech opens the new season with Northern Illinois who had a winless abbreviated 2020 season in the MAC last year.

Date and Time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network, WatchESPN.com/ESPN App

Radio: XTRA 106.3 FM/1230 AM

Last Year’s Records: Georgia Tech 3-7, Northern Illinois 0-6

Series History: First Meeting

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jeff Sims (QB, Fr.), Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Fr.), Devin Cochran (LT, RS-Sr.)

NORTHERN ILLINOIS Key Offensive Players: Tyrice Richie (WR, RS-Sr.), Brayden Patton (C, Sr.), Rocky Lombardi (QB, RS-Jr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Jordan Domineck (DE, RS-Soph.), Ayinde Eley (LB, RS-Jr.), Juanyeh Thomas (S, Jr.)

NORTHERN ILLINOIS Key Defensive Players: Jordan Gandy (CB, Soph.), Devin LaFayette (S, Fr.), Ray Thomas (DE, Fr.)

Game Preview Analysis: The time for all the preseason talk, predictions and opinions is over. It’s time to get down to business as Georgia Tech kicks off the 2021 season, the third under head coach Geoff Collins, at home on Saturday night against Northern Illinois. Or as Collins and the rest of the program would say, it’s time to “Put The Ball Down.” The Jackets are looking to take the next step under Collins after back-to-back three-win seasons, and with a more experienced, deeper and more talented roster, they seem to be in the position to do that.

First up for Tech is a non-conference test against Northern Illinois. The Huskies have hit a bit of a snag the last couple seasons as well following about a decade run of solid results, including a run of five-straight 11-win seasons from 2010-2014. Last year they had a tough run after the MAC got going late due to Covid as they finished winless in six games. That followed a 5-7 campaign in 2019, which was only the second season the team had finished below the .500 mark since 2008.

The Huskies will be led on offense by Michigan State transfer Rocky Lombardi, who has the team’s leading receiver from last season back to throw to in the form of Tyrice Richie. Richie hauled in 53 catches for 597 yards and four touchdowns, an impressive total for such a shortened season. The Huskies' offensive line is a bit on the younger and more inexperienced side as they only have one upperclassman offensive lineman listed on their roster for Saturday.

Northern Illinois’ defense had a tough go of it last season as well, giving up 38.7 points per game and over 400 yards per game in the winless season. Ray Thomas anchors the defensive line, and they have some solid pieces in the secondary, including cornerback Jordan Gandy, but there are definitely some holes the Jackets’ offense can look to exploit.

As it is with any first-game scenario, expectations should be tempered as it might take a few snaps for the Tech offense and defense to get settled in, but once they do, they should be able to have some nice success to start the season with a little momentum. Expect the Jackets offensive line to be bigger, more experienced and overall improved with the addition of Devin Cochran at left tackle and the return of Ryan Johnson at guard, Mikey Minihan at center and Jordan Williams at right tackle. That improvement will go a long way in allowing quarterback Jeff Sims more time to make better decisions and more in-rhythm throws as well as pave the way for some big gains on the ground for the Jackets’ stable of talented running backs led by Jahmyr Gibbs.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tech’s defensive line, which is now deeper and more dynamic as well, should have a big day against the Huskies’ offensive front. That should lead the way to some big-play and turnover opportunities for the Jackets’ linebacker and defensive back units.

Oh yeah, and Tech’s kicking game should be better as well with the addition of grad transfer kicker Brent Cimaglia. But that will come more into play down the road as this one likely won’t be decided by a field goal…or even a couple touchdowns.

Jackets roll on Saturday night, folks. Get ready for a great start to the 2021 season On The Flats with a dominant win.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 41-17.