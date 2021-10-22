GAME PREVIEW: GT heads to Virginia aiming for an upset

Georgia Tech returns to action after a week off and the Jackets head back out on the road to face Virginia for the first night game between the longtime rivals in Charlottesville. The two teams did not play in 2020 marking the first time since the Jackets joined the ACC that the series has been interrupted. Tech has won just twice since 1990 in Scott Stadium.

Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-2) at Virginia (5-2, 3-2)

Date and Time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network, (In-Market) or ESPN App or WatchESPN.com

Radio: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM/Sirius 82/XM 380

Last Week: Georgia Tech was idle (won at 31-27 at Duke on Oct. 9), Virginia defeated Duke 48-0 at home

Series History: Georgia Tech leads 21-20-1

Last Meeting: Virginia won 33-28 at home on Nov. 9, 2019

Stat Comparison: Points per game (Georgia Tech 28.5, Virginia 36.1), Points allowed per game (Georgia Tech 25.7, Virginia 24.4), Total offense (Georgia Tech 400.8 yards per game, Virginia 526.1 yards per game), Total defense (Georgia Tech 382.3 yards per game, Virginia 413.1 yards per game)

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jeff Sims (QB, Fr.), Kyric McGowan (WR, Sr.), Ryan Johnson (RG, RS-Sr.)

VIRGINIA Key Offensive Players: Brennan Armstrong (QB, Jr.), Dontayvion Wicks (WR, Soph.), Jelani Woods (TE, Gr-Sr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Jared Ivey (DE, Fr.), Charlie Thomas (LB, Jr.), Juanyeh Thomas (S, Jr.)

VIRGINIA Key Defensive Players: Nick Jackson (LB, Jr.), Noah Taylor (OLB, Sr.), Joey Blount (FS, Sr.)

Game Preview Analysis: The bye week came just in time for Georgia Tech as the team needed a chance to catch its breath and hopefully get a few players rested and healed up after several injuries started to stack up in recent weeks especially on the offensive line. Hopefully, the time off allowed them to get right and build a little depth.

Virginia has had a season a bit similar to Georgia Tech with ups and downs, but they have been on the upswing recently as winners of their last three, including a 48-0 domination of Duke last week. The Cavaliers are led by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who has close to 3,000 yards passing already this season and 19 touchdowns, and he has several talented pass-catchers to distribute the ball to with five players having more than 300 receiving yards and seven different players reaching the end zone with touchdown catches.

The key for the Georgia Tech defense will once again be trying to speed Armstrong up with some pressure. In other words, they need to play a little more like they did against North Carolina and less like they did against Pittsburgh and Duke, when the quarterback seemingly had all day to throw.

Over on the defensive side of the ball, there are some holes in the Virginia defense, especially on the back end. They have given up some huge passing numbers in multiple games this season so this is a chance for Jeff Sims and the Tech receivers to have a solid day, provided a hopefully rested and healthy offensive line can give him some time. Virginia has only produced 11 sacks so far in 2021.

Scott Stadium has been a very tough place for Georgia Tech to win over the last few decades as the Cavaliers have won 12 of the last 14 meetings there.

Expect this one to be close as both teams know the importance of winning inside the Coastal Division to keep alive any hopes of chasing down Pittsburgh for a trip to the ACC Championship Game. Virginia has just a little more experience and depth to allow them to pull away in the final quarter.

Prediction: Virginia wins, 34-27.



