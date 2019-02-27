Before heading back to McCamish Pavilion for their final home game of the regular season, Georgia Tech will face another road challenge against Virginia. As the second-ranked team in the country, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner considers the Cavaliers to be a potential contender for the national championship.

“We’re going to try to bounce back against Virginia who is obviously really, really good,” said Pastner. “There’s four teams in this league - Virginia, Duke, Carolina, and I think Florida State - are good enough to win the whole thing.”

Virginia comes into the game with an overall record of 24-2 and a conference record of 12-2, with their only two losses coming at the hands of Duke. There have been a few close calls for the Hoos, however, and the Jackets will try to be the first team that’s not Duke to top them.

Upon many other things, the biggest battle the Jackets are fighting is consistency. From a broad standpoint, the team is struggling to play well offensively and defensively in the same game. When you dig a bit deeper, you’ll find out that certain players are only playing well when others aren’t, and they can’t seem to put it all together.

“It would be nice for Michael Devoe and Jose to play well together at the same time,” said Pastner.

Virginia has found many different ways to win their games and can beat you even without playing particularly well. Against Louisville, the Hoos shot 2-17 from three and still won by double-digits.

The keys for a Jackets win will be to put the pieces together. They will need to play their best game of the season in order to top one of the countries best teams, and doing so on the road will require solid execution in all aspects of the game.

The game will tip off at 7:00 pm on ESPN2.