After finding themselves back in the win column on Wednesday, Georgia Tech travels down to Miami for the first of a four-game stretch that includes only one home game.

“Miami is older, a veteran team,” said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. “Coach Larrañaga is one of the best in the country. I just think they’re really good and have guys who can shoot the floor.”

Georgia Tech defeated Pittsburgh Wednesday by a score of 73-65 in a game that saw the Jackets shoot 50% from the field. Sophomore guard Jose Alvarado silenced any doubt that he was out of his slump, making 9 of 13 shots on his way to a 29-point showing.

Against Pittsburgh, the Jackets will need to match their scoring efforts against Pitt if they want to beat a Miami team who is struggling to find their identity.

The Canes can surprise you, and they’ve surprised many to this point. Though they do not boast a very impressive ACC record (3-10), Miami has competed with teams like North Carolina, Virginia and Florida State until the final buzzer.

Chris Lykes has had a great season for Miami, averaging around 17 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. The 5’7” guard uses speed and his three-point ability to create problems for some of the best defenses in the country.

The keys for a Georgia Tech win will be to, as stated previously, be very efficient from the field and stay true to their identity on defense. This is a road game that Georgia Tech can find themselves winning if they do those two things.

The game tips off at 2 pm and will air on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network.