Missed layups, botched passes, and a scoring drought over the final 3:25 of the game led Georgia Tech to a disappointing 52-49 loss against the then ninth-ranked Virginia Tech hokies on January 9th. Tonight, the Jackets will look to avenge that loss and put an end to a five-game losing streak as they travel to Blacksburg.





“They’re a really, really good basketball team and obviously they are very well coached,” said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. “They will present great challenges for us and hopefully we will play really well.”





If you prefer to watch high-scoring basketball, this game will likely not meet your standards. Georgia Tech enters in last place in the ACC in scoring offense, and the Hokies have not looked like their normal selves since Justin Robinson injured his foot three games ago.





“The way the ball has bounced our way, who knows, Justin Robinson might come back on Wednesday. He is one of the best guards in the ACC and one of the best in the country. You don’t want to see any kid have any injuries or anything like that, but they are still a very good team. With him, they take it to a whole new level.”





The Hokies have lost two of their last three since Robinson was injured and have averaged 24 less points per game as well as shooting almost 15% less efficiently from the field.





In the midst of a shooting slump, the Jackets have relied on their front court for a great deal of their scoring and will likely continue to do so on Wednesday night. James Banks and Abdoulaye Gueye have played huge roles in Georgia Tech’s offense and have shared the floor for over 60% of the time in the Jackets’ last five games.





Freshman guard Michael Devoe has stepped up as arguably the most efficient scorer in Tech’s backcourt in ACC play, averaging just under 10 points per game. The freshman has noticeably become more comfortable on the court and has been more aggressive as a scorer. If the other guards can find their way out of their slump, the Jackets will become more of a threat on the offensive side of the ball.





Sophomore guard Jose Alvarado had a big game in the Jackets first match-up against the Hokies, scoring 20 points on 6-11 shooting, including 3-5 from three.





The keys for a Jackets win will be to break the 60-point marker. Tech has not surpassed 60 points in five games, which is a massive reason why they have failed to get back in the win column over that time. If as much as one more player gets into rhythm, the Jackets will have a far better chance on Wednesday night.





The game tips off at 8 p.m. and will air on Raycom Sports Network.