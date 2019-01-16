There are few things in the world that can equate to the feelings you get when it is your wedding day, your first child is born, or you get your first job. For a basketball coach, however, there is another accomplishment that ranks closely enough, and it's winning a conference game on the road. The ACC is widely considered the best basketball conference in the country, so any wins you can get are important, but winning on the road is a whole different level of importance. Georgia Tech and Josh Pastner broke the ice when they took down the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on Saturday night, picking up their second ACC win and the first on the road. Clemson, on the other hand, is yet to find their first conference win. The Jackets will look to keep the Tigers winless on Wednesday night.

"We're locked in on Clemson," said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. "We're playing a really good Clemson team, I mean, Brad Brownell has done a phenomenal job and his record speaks for itself. I think they're really good, talented and have really good players. They run a lot of actions and really, really good stuff so we are going to have to be at a high level both offensively and defensively if we want any shot to win the game."

While the Jackets are only a shot away from being 3-0 in ACC play, the Tigers have lost their three league games by an average of 15 points. It's not all their fault, though, as they have played what is likely the toughest conference schedule possible so far after playing on the road against top-ranked Duke and Syracuse, then hosting fourth-ranked Virginia.

"This is a very, very good basketball team. Don't look at their record over the last three games, they've played a hard schedule," Pastner said.

Georgia Tech has played at a high level to this point against conference opponents and is now focused on keeping that consistent. Josh Pastner has won many big games during his time in Atlanta but has not been able to win consistently enough in the ACC to finish with a record over .500. He is 1-1 against the Tigers and will have to overcome a difficult task in winning on the road in order to get to 2-1.

"In basketball, there is a backdrop behind everywhere you shoot, when you're shooting free throws there is a student section. We are the only sport where that happens," said coach Pastner. "There is nothing like it and that's why it's so hard to win on the road and protect home court."

The keys to a win for Georgia Tech will be to avoid a slow start, both in the first and second half. The team has proven that they can compete with the best as long as they don't fall into 5-10 minute slumps. James Banks will need to build on his 17 point, 7 rebound performance against Syracuse. If he and Abdoulaye Gueye can continue playing well it will open up a lot of different scoring opportunities, and the Jackets will be hard to compete with as they have already proven to be a top defensive team.

The game will tip off at 9:00pm and will be aired on ACC Network.

