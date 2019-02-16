Earlier this February, Florida State edged Georgia Tech by a final score of 59-49 in Tallahassee. Saturday, the Jackets will be looking to grind out their first ACC win since the backside of January as the Noles come into town for the first of two straight home games for Tech.

Florida State, who comes into the match up ranked 17th, is easily one of the hottest teams in country.

“Florida State is a very good defensive team,” said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. “At the time (February 2nd) they were playing as well as anyone in the country, and they still are.”

Georgia Tech fought until the end on Wednesday against 22nd ranked Virginia Tech but ultimately fell short by a score of 76-68. Despite the score, the game could have been the start of an offensive revamp for the Jackets who scored the most points in a game since a 73-59 win against Syracuse. The Jackets shot 40.7% from three, almost 15% better than their season average, and 43.4% from the field.

Freshman guard Michael Devoe stepped up as the Jackets biggest playmaker, scoring 22 points while adding 5 rebounds and assists.

Junior forward James Banks was also a big contributor, adding 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Aside from Devoe’s stellar performance, forward Kristian Sjolund was the story of the game. The freshman came alive in a big way with 11 points and 6 rebounds and hit clutch shot after shot to keep the Jackets in the hunt.

“He’s scoring for us so he is in the rotation right now,” said Pastner.

The Jackets still boast a top 15 defense, but have struggled to knock down shots. If the players listed above and more can continue to improve, Georgia Tech should cause more problems than they already do for opposing teams on both sides of the ball.

Florida State, who has won six straight games, has playmakers all over the floor and give fits to all defenses they come across. With Terrance Mann, Christ Koumadje and MJ Walker all on the floor, the ankles are capable of scoring from anywhere at a very high level.

The keys to a Jackets win will be to return to their top 10 defensive form and stay above the 40% mark from the field.

The game tips off at 2 p.m. and will air on Raycom Sports and ACC Network.