Future Jacket Scoreboard: Week 1
In part one of a two-part weekly feature on JacketsOnline, each Saturday (Sunday this week) we will take a look at the final score for each of the games involving Georgia Tech commits.
This week, there are several who have not yet begun their season, and as a result the list of scores is shorter than normal.
Part two of this feature, following the future, will go up on Tuesday mornings. This will include stats, highlights, analysis, etc. from the previous week's matchups.
Let's get to it.
CLASS OF 2022
Lee County (1-0) def. Carver 25-22
Commit: S Jaron Willis
Dacula (1-0) def. Tucker 32-7.
Commit: LB Kyle Efford
Langston Hughes (0-1) was def. by Newton 7-6 in OT.
Commit: RB Antonio Martin
Westlake (1-0) def. Archer (0-1) 29-14
Commits: DT Horace Lockett (Westlake), S Clayton Powell-Lee (Westlake) WR D.J. Moore (Archer)
Milton (1-0) def. Hapeville Charter 45-0.
Commit: OL Brandon Best
Johns Creek (1-0) def. Gainesville 26-10 in a weather shortened contest.
Commit: OL Tyler Gibson
Miami Central (0-1) was def. by St. John’s Bosco 35-12.
Commit: CB Jaylin Marshall
CLASS OF 2023
Douglas County (1-0) def. Lithia Springs 55-27
Commit: DE Zachariah Keith
Jones County (0-1) was def. by Northeast 33-28
Commit: DB Javion Clark
Cedar Grove WR Janiran Bonner did not play.
St. Peter’s Prep DT KJ Miles did not play.
Edison OL Jeffrey Bonica did not play.
Deerfield Beach DT Alton Tarber did not play.
Gonzaga TE Nate Kurisky did not play.
Kennedale K Aidan Birr did not play
Miami Norland RB Javin Simpkins did not play.