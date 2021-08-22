Future Jacket Scoreboard: Week 1

In part one of a two-part weekly feature on JacketsOnline, each Saturday (Sunday this week) we will take a look at the final score for each of the games involving Georgia Tech commits.

This week, there are several who have not yet begun their season, and as a result the list of scores is shorter than normal.

Part two of this feature, following the future, will go up on Tuesday mornings. This will include stats, highlights, analysis, etc. from the previous week's matchups.

Let's get to it.