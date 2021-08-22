 JacketsOnline - Future Jacket Scoreboard: Week 1
Future Jacket Scoreboard: Week 1

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

In part one of a two-part weekly feature on JacketsOnline, each Saturday (Sunday this week) we will take a look at the final score for each of the games involving Georgia Tech commits.

This week, there are several who have not yet begun their season, and as a result the list of scores is shorter than normal.

Part two of this feature, following the future, will go up on Tuesday mornings. This will include stats, highlights, analysis, etc. from the previous week's matchups.

Let's get to it.

CLASS OF 2022

Lee County (1-0) def. Carver 25-22

Commit: S Jaron Willis

Dacula (1-0) def. Tucker 32-7.

Commit: LB Kyle Efford

Langston Hughes (0-1) was def. by Newton 7-6 in OT.

Commit: RB Antonio Martin

Westlake (1-0) def. Archer (0-1) 29-14

Commits: DT Horace Lockett (Westlake), S Clayton Powell-Lee (Westlake) WR D.J. Moore (Archer)

Milton (1-0) def. Hapeville Charter 45-0.

Commit: OL Brandon Best

Johns Creek (1-0) def. Gainesville 26-10 in a weather shortened contest.

Commit: OL Tyler Gibson

Miami Central (0-1) was def. by St. John’s Bosco 35-12.

Commit: CB Jaylin Marshall

CLASS OF 2023

Douglas County (1-0) def. Lithia Springs 55-27

Commit: DE Zachariah Keith

Jones County (0-1) was def. by Northeast 33-28

Commit: DB Javion Clark

Cedar Grove WR Janiran Bonner did not play.

St. Peter’s Prep DT KJ Miles did not play.

Edison OL Jeffrey Bonica did not play.

Deerfield Beach DT Alton Tarber did not play.

Gonzaga TE Nate Kurisky did not play.

Kennedale K Aidan Birr did not play


Miami Norland RB Javin Simpkins did not play.

