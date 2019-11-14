Fuente weighs in on the new-look Jackets
Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente has his team rolling along, but his team heads down to play Georgia Tech this weekend who have taken three straight from the Hokies.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news