Less than 24 hours after a report surfaced that Willie Fritz had accepted the head football coach job at Georgia Tech and then was retracted by the AJC, Fritz had to address the media in a prescheduled AAC Championship Teleconference. The Tulane media wasted no time asking the veteran coach about Georgia Tech and his flirtation with the Yellow Jackets program that came to a head on Sunday.

“I talked to the team about that and obviously the initial report gets more traction than the secondary report. I’m the head coach at Tulane and I’m extremely proud to be the head ball coach at Tulane. I’m excited about the ball game. I don’t want to talk about those sorts of things,” Fritz said.

With a rematch against UCF slated for kickoff on Saturday in Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Fritz downplayed the situation overall and said his team is locked in on the Knights rather than worrying about their coach leaving.

“Well when you have success, sometimes this happens. It is not (a distraction) and that is the benefit of having veteran leadership on the squad. I told them I’m all in and our goal is going 1-0 this week,” Fritz said. “I’m very proud of where we are right now, and we’ve played a tough schedule. There are a lot of things we can sell here like a world-class education, and you play in a great conference, and you test yourself week in and week out in a great conference in a great city in New Orleans. We had a lot of years we were really close to having some big-time success and we went to three bowl games in a row which they’ve never done here in the history of the program. This year is a combination of great leadership and guys who have played a lot of football and have embraced our philosophy.”