JacketsOnline - Freshman LB Meiguez out with a knee injury

Freshman linebacker Tyson Meiguez announced on social media on Tuesday that he suffered a torn ACL. Typically that injury requires several months of rehab and surgery. No timeline has been given for Meiguez to return. With the COVID year in 2020, Meiguez is again a freshman and could redshirt for the 2021 season if he is not able to return before the end of 2021.

The timeline for an ACL is typically six months to a year before a player is 100-percent healthy.