Freshman Focus: Paula Vaipulu
The restocking of the Georgia Tech offensive line was a top priority for Jacket's head coach Geoff Collins in his first full recruiting class. Tech took several offensive line commitments including dipping into Texas for the first time in many years to land Paula Vaipulu from Channelview just east of Houston. JOL caught up with the entertaining lineman to find out a little more about him off the field.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news