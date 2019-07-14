Freshman Focus: DB Kenan Johnson
Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?KJ: I've put on a little bit of weight. I have spent a lot of time preparing for the next level. I'd say I have put on about ten pounds.What does your wo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news