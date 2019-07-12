News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-12 19:19:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Freshman Focus: DT D'Quan Douse

Ftsqip5nwujqslcu81ja
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Has your size changed at all since NSD 2019?DD: I played basketball too in high school, and I got hurt around February. I put on 15 pounds at that time, but I lost that pretty quick. My heaviest wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}