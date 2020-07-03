JacketsOnline - Freshman Focus: Billy Ward

Freshman Focus: Billy Ward
One of the key pieces to the offensive equation in the 2020 class was the commitment of tight end Billy Ward. Ward provides everything Jackets' head coach Geoff Collins wants from that position goi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news