 JacketsOnline - Freshman Focus: Billy Ward
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 13:27:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Freshman Focus: Billy Ward

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

One of the key pieces to the offensive equation in the 2020 class was the commitment of tight end Billy Ward. Ward provides everything Jackets' head coach Geoff Collins wants from that position goi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}