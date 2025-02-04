Frazier impressed by Tech coaches' message during Junior Day visit

Tech rallies from 11-point halftime deficit, outscores Louisville 50-32 in second half to get much-needed 77-70 win
Jackets' DC leaving to become the Baltimore Ravens' linebackers coach after one year in Atlanta
Jackets aim to cool off streaking Cardinals that have won 10 straight games and are 9-1 in the ACC
Impressive list of priority targets in 2026 class are expected to be on The Flats for second Junior Day
2026 DB from Valdosta enjoys time on The Flats, conversations with Jackets' staff about his future
