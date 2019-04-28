News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-28 16:57:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star Rivals250 RB Marks recaps two visits to Ga Tech in four day span

Cugav13zguhfukqekzyf
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Georgia Tech wrapped up spring ball on Friday night, in front of over 200 recruits, and several, several fans.

For several of those recruits, that wasn't their first time on campus this spring.

Four-star Carver (Ga.) RB Jo'Quavious Marks is one of them, as he was on the Flats several times during spring ball, including twice in the past week.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}