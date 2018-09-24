It’s coming down to crunch time for four-star wing Marcus Watson in the recruiting process. He’s taken four of his five official visits already to Boston College, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech and plans to take his last on the weekend of October 13th to Oregon.

Last week, Watson cut things down to just Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Texas Tech as he nears a decision.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

With Boston College out of the picture, Watson reflected on his official visits to Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

Georgia Tech: “It was a good weekend. They have a great staff. They showed me everything they have planned for me and their vision for me. It was mostly the same stuff I had seen and heard, but it was in more detail about how I fit in.” Oklahoma State: “It was a great trip to Oklahoma State too. They have a great staff. It’s a great situation for me just like Georgia Tech.” Texas Tech: “I love Texas Tech. They have a great staff and a great situation for me to go into. Coach (Chris) Beard does a lot for those guys. He wants me to come in and be a scorer and be an impact player as a freshman.”

