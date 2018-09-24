Four-star Marcus Watson talks official visits
It’s coming down to crunch time for four-star wing Marcus Watson in the recruiting process. He’s taken four of his five official visits already to Boston College, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech and plans to take his last on the weekend of October 13th to Oregon.
Last week, Watson cut things down to just Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Texas Tech as he nears a decision.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
With Boston College out of the picture, Watson reflected on his official visits to Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.
Georgia Tech: “It was a good weekend. They have a great staff. They showed me everything they have planned for me and their vision for me. It was mostly the same stuff I had seen and heard, but it was in more detail about how I fit in.”
Oklahoma State: “It was a great trip to Oklahoma State too. They have a great staff. It’s a great situation for me just like Georgia Tech.”
Texas Tech: “I love Texas Tech. They have a great staff and a great situation for me to go into. Coach (Chris) Beard does a lot for those guys. He wants me to come in and be a scorer and be an impact player as a freshman.”
RIVALS' REACTION
With only one visit remaining, Watson isn’t too far away from a decision. He doesn’t have a timeline for when he might decide, but with a few weeks remaining between now and his next visit, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he committed before making it to his Oregon official since he visited the Ducks unofficially last fall.
As he looks to make his decision, Watson's final four schools appear tightly packed and can each make a great case for him in a recruitment that's too close to call. Georgia Tech is the school he’s most familiar with since he’s been on campus so many times and he’s really bonded with their coaching staff. Texas Tech also really impressed him on his trip to Lubbock, and it would be wise not to rule out the possibility of playing for his cousin, Mike Boynton, at Oklahoma State.Then there's the Ducks who made a huge impression when he visited last year.