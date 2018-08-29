Marcus Watson has been one of the more highly recruited wings in the Southeast in the 2019 class for a while now. He transferred into Buford High School in Georgia prior to his sophomore year, won a state championship and then the recruiting attention followed.

Boston College: “They are recruiting me hard now. I talk to (assistant coach Chris) Cheeks a lot. They saw me the last tournament. I just want to check it out and see what it’s like up there.”

Georgia: “I actually just got off the phone with (assistant coach Chad) Dollar. He was talking about their situation. He said he believes in me and wants what is best for me. He thinks they have a great system for me. He thinks coach (Tom) Crean is the perfect coach for me, and he said I could help them get back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Georgia Tech: “They’ve been recruiting me really hard for over a year now and I have a great relationship with all the coaches. I talk to coach (Josh) Pastner and (assistant coach Anthony) Wilkins a lot. The situation and the style of play they have would be great for me. I like Atlanta, the ACC and everything else there.”

Oklahoma State: “I love everything about it. I went on an unofficial about a year ago and it’s a great school and a great atmosphere. I could see myself playing in the orange and black and being a Cowboy.”

Oregon: “They’ve been on me for a year and a half now. I have a family friend that went to Oregon. He always tells me to make the best decision for myself, but he thinks they have a great system for me.”

Texas Tech: “I talk to them every day. They’ve been in with me for a while. It just went from talking two or three times per week to now we talk every day. I think they have a great program. The proof is in the pudding. Zhaire Smith came in and put in the work and now he was a first-round pick. The players love the coaches there.”