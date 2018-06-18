Four-star Kyle Sturdivant evaluating options near and far
Kyle Sturdivant has had a productive start to 2018. He started the year off by leading Norcross High School (Ga.) to the 7A state championship game before losing a close one. He picked up right where he left off when the Nike EYBL started by averaging 16.2 points, 5 assists and 3.9 assists per game for Nike Team Florida leading them to a respectable 8-8 record.
Most recently, the four-star guard in the 2019 class went out to California for the Pangos All-American Camp and played well. While out there, he made visits to USC, California and Stanford. Prior to those visits, he spent time on Georgia Tech’s campus in early June. Florida and Georgia are the other schools currently involved in his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Sturdivant recapped recent visits and shared his thoughts on the new Georgia staff.
California: “It’s a great school with a tremendous education. They can only go up from where they were last season.”
Georgia: “UGA is interesting because I haven’t seen them play in their new system, but I’m really close with their assistant coach [Amir Abdur-Rahim] and coach [Tom] Crean does a great job staying in touch with me.”
Georgia Tech: “I like them a lot. It would be dope to stay at home and put on for my city.”
Stanford: “I liked them a lot, but they just got their point guard [Tyrell Terry].”
USC: “I like them a lot as well. They are bringing in some really good big men and I love playing with great bigs.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Sturdivant’s list now consists of programs closer to home - Florida, Georgia and Georgia Tech - and programs in California. Will distance play a role in his decision? We’ll see.
The two schools behind the scenes getting the most buzz have been Georgia and USC. Crean’s hire of Amir Abdur-Rahim could prove tough to beat given their long-standing relationship, but he does seem very intrigued with USC as well and their strong recruiting class. Wyking Jones and the Golden Bears impressed him on his west coast swing, and the opportunity to play right down the road at Georgia Tech is certainly a possibility as well. Right now though, Sturdivant says he’s still high on all the schools involved and won’t be deciding until November.