Jae’lyn Withers made a big move into the newest 2019 Rivals150 this week as he now comes in at No. 61 overall. The 6-foot-8 combo forward has been impressive so far this travel season with Team Loaded NC, and looks to build on that in front of college coaches as the two live periods approach.
Clemson, Georgia Tech, NC State, Texas, Virginia and Virginia Tech are some of the schools who have been involved with the North Carolina native so far. Syracuse and Butler are the most recent schools to put in a call to his camp.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Withers breaks down his interest in some of the schools recruiting him and mentions some schools he hopes to hear from.
Clemson: “Everybody on the coaching staff there loves me. They have a good playing style and they use their bigs. Gabe DeVoe, Shelton Mitchell and those guys were all pretty solid this year.”
Georgia Tech: “I stay in touch with coach [Josh] Pastner. I don’t really know much about their program yet, but I’m starting to look into them.”
NC State: “Coach [Kevin] Keatts, he’s a winner. I haven’t really watched them as much as some of the other schools like Virginia, but he has a good team. He has a bunch of players that can go get it.”
Virginia: “Virginia has probably been coming at me the hardest. Coach [Tony] Bennett can really coach. They just had a rough experience losing to the 16-seed. With my high school team, I play a lot like the way they let their players play. Their style of play would be a good fit.”
On school he would like to hear from: “Some of the big blues like Duke, North Carolina and Kansas. If they don’t come, I’m happy with the schools I have right now. I’m a big Duke fan, but my uncle loves Carolina. Both of them have really good coaches. And Kansas, I wouldn’t say it’s my dream school, but it would be next after Duke and Carolina.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Virginia has clearly put in the most work so far with Withers as Bennett makes it a habit to call the four-star prospect regularly. Withers has bought into Virginia’s style of play and thinks it could be a good fit for his future. He still remains open to all schools though as he gets ready to showcase his talents in front of college coaches the next two weekends and throughout July. As with any talented basketball prospect from North Carolina, beware of the potential for Duke or North Carolina to get involved. An offer from the Blue Devils or Tar Heels tend to be game-changers.