D.J. Burns had a great junior year at York Prep and wasted no time putting in work with the Georgia Stars as they started their season at the LakePoint Tip Off Classic last weekend. The 6-foot-9 post player out of South Carolina is impossible to defend on the block right now with his combination of a big, strong body along with great foot work and soft touch. Burns said the schools he’s been talking to the most lately are Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. He’s been on campus multiple times at Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “I haven’t talked to the new coach yet. I talked to Jonas Hayes the other day and he’s just been telling me how the team is still getting adjusted to the new coach and checking in on me.”

Georgia Tech: “I talk to Josh Pastner a lot. He’s been giving me a lot of information about the school. I’ve been there a few times and I like it.” Ohio State: “They started recruiting me about a month ago. They’ve just been giving me information on their school and telling me about their basketball program.” Tennessee: “I like them a lot. I like the way they run plays for the post players. Everything they do starts with their post players.” Virginia: “I like Virginia. I like the way they play. They have done a great job there.”

RIVALS REACTION