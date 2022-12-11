Jackson Long , a member of the 2022 class who signed with South Florida and appeared in one game, announced on Sunday his decision to commit to Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech's transfer portal efforts are officially up-and-running as they look to bolster the roster for 2023 and beyond.

"Coach (Brent) Key is doing great things at Georgia Tech, and I am just so excited for his vision," said Long. "I see Georgia Tech winning big in the next few years, and I am excited for that. I am so hungry to do that.Coach Key was super excited when I gave him the news. He had never had a 1-on-1 meeting with a recruit in his office post-OV until me. Once I told him I wanted to commit, he was so hype! he's now one for one on getting guys in that meeting to pull the trigger."

While Georgia Tech does not currently have an offensive coordinator, the combination of Key and QB coach Chris Weinke have made Long's role in the GT offense clear.

"My favorite part of the entire visit was getting to meet with the coaching staff," he said. "I liked being able to hear how they wanted to utilize me in their offense, and how they envision the offense being run. They see me flexed out, and being able to stretch the field with my speed and size. They think I can make an immediate impact with ability to make plays."

Long's host was Fr. QB Zach Pyron. He envisions an offense in which the two both become impact weapons.

"We are trying to be red head duo," joked Long. "Dirty red and the red rifle! I really don't have any negatives I could say about our time together."

Long will move in to Georgia Tech in January, and be ready to compete when spring football gets underway.