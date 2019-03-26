Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-26 22:22:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Former UF commit Josh Griffis enjoys Monday on the Flats, plans return

Mep8lhmdfdjdd062mz3l
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

More often times than not, being in a city like Atlanta is a definite advantage when it comes to being able to get talent on campus, both officially and unofficially. The situation regarding IMG Ac...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}