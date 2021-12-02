Sometimes when coaches change jobs players stick with the school where they were committed and that is what M.J. Griffin did with Temple. He committed to Geoff Collins' staff there but when Collins ended up in Atlanta, Griffin rode things out with the Owls. Griffin played some during 2020 and moved into a starting role in 2021 for Temple, but he entered the transfer portal earlier this week and five minutes after his name popped up in the transfer portal a familiar popped up on his phone.