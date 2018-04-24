After two seasons in Austin, big man James Banks III announced his decision to return home to Atlanta and play his final two seasons at Georgia Tech. Banks is from Decatur and played through his junior year at Mount Vernon Presbyterian School in Sandy Springs.

As a sophomore Banks saw his role diminish for the Longhorns playing just 6.8 minutes per game in 14 games. His freshman year he played 12.4 minutes per game and 1.6 points per game, 1.7 rebounds per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

Jackets head coach Josh Pastner has been searching for help in the post with Ben Lammers gone and no obvious replacement on the roster long term.

The Jackets had success with graduate transfers returning to Atlanta in the past with key players like Charles Mitchell (Maryland), Nick Jacobs (Alabama) and Demarco Cox (Ole Miss) transferring in during the Brian Gregory era.