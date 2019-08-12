Less than four full days after rumors began to circulate that DB Derrik Allen, who became the odd man out at Notre Dame, was leaving the University, he's already decided on his next home: Georgia Tech.

He will sit out the 2019 season, and from there have three remaining years of eligibility.

Said Allen in his tweet about the decision to commit to GT: "There's no place like home."

The Yellow Jackets add Allen to a secondary, which going into next season will have names such as Myles Sims, Juanyeh Thomas, Miles Brooks, and Tariq Carpenter, to name a few.

For those counting at home, Georgia Tech has now been the landing spot for 4 former recruits rated at least four-stars from the state of Georgia (Marquez Ezzard, Myles Sims, Antonneous Clayton)

From the class of 2018 Rivals state rankings, Georgia Tech has added the No. 11 (Sims) No. 14 (Allen) No. 31 (Ezzard) to their roster in the last handful of months.

Clayton was ranked the No. 5 player in the state coming out of high school as a member of the class of 2016.