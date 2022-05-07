Former Kentucky offensive lineman R.J. Adams set to call Georgia Tech home

The winds of change continue to blow in the OL room at Georgia Tech.

With the additions of Pierce Quick and Paul Tchio both already on campus, things were already going to look much different when the club break fall camp in the summer.

In a matter of days, Kansas transfer OL Corey Robinson II, OL signees Tyler Gibson, Brandon Best, and recent qualifier Bobby Mooney will all arrive on campus as well.

Continuing to build his room, OL coach Brent Key added a key interior piece when former Kentucky OL R.J. Adams pulled the trigger on his commitment to GT following an official visit to the school earlier this month.