The biggest change in some ways as Geoff Collins took over the Georgia Tech program in December of 2018 wasn't offensive, but cultural. The offense was a lot different, of this there can be little doubt, but the culture thing is every second or minute deal for Collins. The word he probably uses the most in a press conference is culture and the Jackets' social media platforms are saturated with it because he places such a high importance on it. The expectations radiate down from the seniors through the newest members of the program.

Heading into year two, Collins says the cultural piece of his program is thriving as spring ball begins.

"It's a fun group to coach there are a lot of great guys," Collins said on Tuesday after the first spring practice. "Obviously they're highly intelligent, and they pick up things very quickly of culturally where we are 343 days since last spring ball is lightyears ahead. (Being a player-driven team) is what we're working on."