News More News
ago football Edit

Following the Future: Week 8

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsJohnson

RESULT: Holy Cross (6-0) defeated St. Augustine 55-30

PERFORMANCE: 5 catches for 107 yards and 3 TD.

UP NEXT: @ St. Augustine

RESULT: Rabun Gap (8-0) defeated Metrolina Christian Academy 57-22.

PERFORMANCE: In very limited action, 3 catches for 38 yards

UP NEXT: vs. Greenville Christian

RESULT: Andalusia (7-0) defeated Geneva 40-13

PERFORMANCE: at least 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB Hurry

UP NEXT: @ Slocomb

RESULT: Hiram (7-1) was defeated 56-35 by Calhoun

UP NEXT: @ Cartersville

RESULT: Riverside (4-4) was defeated by Laurens 18-17.

PERFORMANCE:5 tackles, 1 TFL

UP NEXT: vs. Eastside

RESULT: Wakulla (7-0) defeated St. John Paul II 45-0

PERFORMANCE: 4 catches for 72 yards and 2 TD offensively in limited action

UP NEXT: vs. Taylor County

RESULT: Glynn Academy (5-2) defeated South Effingham 35-0

PERFORMANCE: At least one TD catch

UP NEXT: @ Grovetown (10/12)

RESULT: Pensacola Catholic (5-1) defeated Gulf Breeze 38-17

PERFORMANCE: 7 tackles, 1 TFL

UP NEXT: @ Walton

RESULT: Bibb County (6-1) defeated Hale County 44-8

PERFORMANCE: TBD

UP NEXT: vs. Montevallo

RESULT: Saguaro (4-3) defeated Chaparral 38-28

PERFORMANCE: 14 carries for 65 yards and 3 TD

UP NEXT: vs. Chaparral

RESULT: Belen Jesuit (3-4) was defeated 43-28 by Cardinal Gibbons

PERFORMANCE: 11 carries for 90 yards

UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: Greenfield-Central (6-1) defeated Yorktown 35-30

PERFORMANCE: 4 catches for 22 yards, 1 TD, 1 TFL

UP NEXT: @ New Castle

RESULT: Warner Robins (3-3) defeated Union Grove 27-14

PERFORMANCE:5 catches for 90 yards, 1 TD in one half

UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: St. Augustine (2-4) was defeated 55-30 by Holy Cross

PERFORMANCE: 3 tackles, 2 PBU

UP NEXT: vs. Rummel (10/14)

RESULT: Silver Bluff (7-1) defeated Batesburg-Leesville 34-28

PERFORMANCE: TBD

UP NEXT: vs. Batesburg-Leesville


RESULT: Moline (2-4) was defeated 42-28 by East Moline United

PERFORMANCE: 6 tackles, 1 sack

UP NEXT: vs. Galesburg

RESULT: Southlake Carroll (6-0) defeated Keller 56-10

PERFORMANCE: 11-15 passing for 256 yards, 2 TD. 1 carry for 21 yards and 1 TD

UP NEXT: vs.Keller Central

RESULT: IMG Academy (5-0) defeated Bartram Trail 49-20

UP NEXT: vs. Pine Forest

DID NOT PLAY

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}