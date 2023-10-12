RESULT: Holy Cross (6-0) defeated St. Augustine 55-30 PERFORMANCE: 5 catches for 107 yards and 3 TD. UP NEXT: @ St. Augustine

RESULT: Rabun Gap (8-0) defeated Metrolina Christian Academy 57-22. PERFORMANCE: In very limited action, 3 catches for 38 yards UP NEXT: vs. Greenville Christian

RESULT: Andalusia (7-0) defeated Geneva 40-13 PERFORMANCE: at least 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB Hurry UP NEXT: @ Slocomb

RESULT: Hiram (7-1) was defeated 56-35 by Calhoun UP NEXT: @ Cartersville

RESULT: Riverside (4-4) was defeated by Laurens 18-17. PERFORMANCE:5 tackles, 1 TFL UP NEXT: vs. Eastside

RESULT: Wakulla (7-0) defeated St. John Paul II 45-0 PERFORMANCE: 4 catches for 72 yards and 2 TD offensively in limited action UP NEXT: vs. Taylor County

RESULT: Glynn Academy (5-2) defeated South Effingham 35-0 PERFORMANCE: At least one TD catch UP NEXT: @ Grovetown (10/12)

RESULT: Pensacola Catholic (5-1) defeated Gulf Breeze 38-17 PERFORMANCE: 7 tackles, 1 TFL UP NEXT: @ Walton

RESULT: Bibb County (6-1) defeated Hale County 44-8 PERFORMANCE: TBD UP NEXT: vs. Montevallo

RESULT: Saguaro (4-3) defeated Chaparral 38-28 PERFORMANCE: 14 carries for 65 yards and 3 TD UP NEXT: vs. Chaparral

RESULT: Belen Jesuit (3-4) was defeated 43-28 by Cardinal Gibbons PERFORMANCE: 11 carries for 90 yards UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: Greenfield-Central (6-1) defeated Yorktown 35-30 PERFORMANCE: 4 catches for 22 yards, 1 TD, 1 TFL UP NEXT: @ New Castle

RESULT: Warner Robins (3-3) defeated Union Grove 27-14 PERFORMANCE:5 catches for 90 yards, 1 TD in one half UP NEXT: OPEN

RESULT: St. Augustine (2-4) was defeated 55-30 by Holy Cross PERFORMANCE: 3 tackles, 2 PBU UP NEXT: vs. Rummel (10/14)

RESULT: Silver Bluff (7-1) defeated Batesburg-Leesville 34-28 PERFORMANCE: TBD UP NEXT: vs. Batesburg-Leesville



RESULT: Moline (2-4) was defeated 42-28 by East Moline United PERFORMANCE: 6 tackles, 1 sack UP NEXT: vs. Galesburg

RESULT: Southlake Carroll (6-0) defeated Keller 56-10 PERFORMANCE: 11-15 passing for 256 yards, 2 TD. 1 carry for 21 yards and 1 TD UP NEXT: vs.Keller Central

RESULT: IMG Academy (5-0) defeated Bartram Trail 49-20 UP NEXT: vs. Pine Forest

DID NOT PLAY