Following the Future: Week 8
RESULT: Holy Cross (6-0) defeated St. Augustine 55-30
PERFORMANCE: 5 catches for 107 yards and 3 TD.
UP NEXT: @ St. Augustine
RESULT: Rabun Gap (8-0) defeated Metrolina Christian Academy 57-22.
PERFORMANCE: In very limited action, 3 catches for 38 yards
UP NEXT: vs. Greenville Christian
RESULT: Andalusia (7-0) defeated Geneva 40-13
PERFORMANCE: at least 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB Hurry
UP NEXT: @ Slocomb
RESULT: Hiram (7-1) was defeated 56-35 by Calhoun
UP NEXT: @ Cartersville
RESULT: Riverside (4-4) was defeated by Laurens 18-17.
PERFORMANCE:5 tackles, 1 TFL
UP NEXT: vs. Eastside
RESULT: Wakulla (7-0) defeated St. John Paul II 45-0
PERFORMANCE: 4 catches for 72 yards and 2 TD offensively in limited action
UP NEXT: vs. Taylor County
RESULT: Glynn Academy (5-2) defeated South Effingham 35-0
PERFORMANCE: At least one TD catch
UP NEXT: @ Grovetown (10/12)
RESULT: Pensacola Catholic (5-1) defeated Gulf Breeze 38-17
PERFORMANCE: 7 tackles, 1 TFL
UP NEXT: @ Walton
RESULT: Bibb County (6-1) defeated Hale County 44-8
PERFORMANCE: TBD
UP NEXT: vs. Montevallo
RESULT: Saguaro (4-3) defeated Chaparral 38-28
PERFORMANCE: 14 carries for 65 yards and 3 TD
UP NEXT: vs. Chaparral
RESULT: Belen Jesuit (3-4) was defeated 43-28 by Cardinal Gibbons
PERFORMANCE: 11 carries for 90 yards
UP NEXT: OPEN
RESULT: Greenfield-Central (6-1) defeated Yorktown 35-30
PERFORMANCE: 4 catches for 22 yards, 1 TD, 1 TFL
UP NEXT: @ New Castle
RESULT: Warner Robins (3-3) defeated Union Grove 27-14
PERFORMANCE:5 catches for 90 yards, 1 TD in one half
UP NEXT: OPEN
RESULT: St. Augustine (2-4) was defeated 55-30 by Holy Cross
PERFORMANCE: 3 tackles, 2 PBU
UP NEXT: vs. Rummel (10/14)
RESULT: Silver Bluff (7-1) defeated Batesburg-Leesville 34-28
PERFORMANCE: TBD
UP NEXT: vs. Batesburg-Leesville
RESULT: Moline (2-4) was defeated 42-28 by East Moline United
PERFORMANCE: 6 tackles, 1 sack
UP NEXT: vs. Galesburg
RESULT: Southlake Carroll (6-0) defeated Keller 56-10
PERFORMANCE: 11-15 passing for 256 yards, 2 TD. 1 carry for 21 yards and 1 TD
UP NEXT: vs.Keller Central
RESULT: IMG Academy (5-0) defeated Bartram Trail 49-20
UP NEXT: vs. Pine Forest